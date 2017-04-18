We’ll engage Boko Haram until last gunshot is heard – Nigerian military

Advertisement

The Nigerian military has said it is going to engage the Boko Haram insurgents in the ongoing war until the last gunshot is heard from their position.

The head of the military Counter-insurgency operation in the North East, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, while speaking at an Easter party organised for all military and security personnel, said the war was far from over and the military and other security agencies were ever ready to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

He said, “Boko Haram has come to inflict pains and mystery on our people, but you took up the mantle to say enough is enough. And that you have achieved, but I must say it is not over until it is over. Until the last bullet is shot by the Boko Haram insurgents or we do not see them anymore, the job is not over.”

“That is why I am glad that we have here other security agencies who are increasing in numbers. The last time we had this, we were not this many.

“I commend the resilience everyone is putting into this. The nation looks up to us for the cherished values our nation was once known for, we are beginning to retrieve it back.

“It is your contribution that has led to it and you need to understand that that status must be maintained, we need to keep it up and we must know that we cannot rest on our oars but rather to re-energize, to reinvigorate and to ensure that we raise the bar of professional excellence and together we will end this madness of Boko Haram terrorism and insurgency,” he added.