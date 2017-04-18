Air Force to unveil new aircraft on 53rd anniversary

Advertisement

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has concluded plans for the public presentation of two newly acquired Mi-35M sophisticated attack aircraft.

The new airplanes, which would be unveiled at the 53rd anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force scheduled for this weekend in Markudi, Benue State, has unique features, in addition to its capacity to fully operate in both day and night hours irrespective of the weather conditions.

Director of NAF Operations and the Chairman, 2017 NAF Day Organising Committee, Air Vice Marshall, Oladayo Amao, told newsmen at the pre-event press conference in Abuja yesterday that the 2017 NAF day celebration would focus on the theme, “employment of air power for enduring national security.”

AVM Amao said that annual NAF Day basically offer opportunity for stock taking, considering the active role of NAF in combating both real and perceived territorial challenges facing Nigeria.



He said, “There is no gain saying that the priority of the NAF lies in the consolidation of the gains of air power employment especially at this crucial stage in the history of Nigeria.”

He further highlighted other programmes lined up to celebrate the great achievements of the Nigerian Air Force, particularly in securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

According to him, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed that holistic medical outreach be conducted in all NAF commands and Abuja throughout the period of the celebration, for people living within the immediate host communities around NAF bases.

He listed other programmes lined up to herald the event to include air weapon meet, ceremonial parade, winging of new pilots, presentation of colours to special operation commands and induction of the newly acquired attack helicopters as well as aerial and static display.