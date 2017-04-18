Buhari congratulates Turkey on successful referendum

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated the people and government of Turkey on the successful conclusion of the country’s referendum on Monday.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President congratulated Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the foresight and maturity of leading his people to the polls to decide on the future of leadership for the country that will further deepen peace and stability.

“The President believes the referendum showcases the democratic credentials of the country and reflects a willingness of the Turkish people to live together and jointly pursue a better future,” the statement read.