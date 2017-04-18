Al-Makura to renovate, build more schools in Nasarawa

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Government said it would build and renovate more primary and secondary schools before the end of 2017 in order to improve the standard of education in the state.

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura stated this, on Tuesday, in Garaku, during the 34 years anniversary on the throne of Abaga Toni of Toni Chiefdom, Dr. Sylvester Ayih in Kokona local government area of the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Silars Agara, who represented the governor at the occasion, described 2017 as a year of transformation, stressing that more schools would receive the attention of the government

According to him “I want to disclose here today that the state government will embark on massive construction of schools in 2017 as what we have done and achieved so far which have impacted positively on the lives of our children and other citizens is a tip of an ice berg.

“The bridges and culverts that you have seen is a tip of an ice berg as you are going to see the renovation of more culverts, more roads and more clinics among others so as to connect rural communities and to improve on the health being of the people.

“Everybody has seen what my government have done since its inception in transforming the education, agriculture, economic, health, judicial, commercial among other sectors towards fighting poverty, hunger, unemployment, as well as boosting the socio-economic development of the state” he said

He congratulated Dr. Sylvester Ayih on his 34 years anniversary as Abaga Toni chiefdom and commends him for his contribution to the development of the educational sector.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Kokona Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Musa Namo, said that the programme was organised in order to thank God for the protection and guidance to the monarch for clocking 34 years on throne as Abaga Toni.

Responding, the Abaga Toni, Dr. Ayih, thanked God for making him to be alive to celebrate his 34 years on throne and reinstated his commitment to continue to preach peace to his subjects to ensure peace, unity and development of his people.