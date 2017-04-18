NDLEA decries absence of federal court judge in Bayelsa

Advertisement

The Bayelsa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lent its voice to reject continued absence of a sitting Judge in the Federal High Court Yenagoa.

Recently, the Bayelsa State Government, through its Commissioner for Justice, Kemasuode Wodu, and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Yenagoa, had lamented the absence of a sitting judge at the Yenagoa Federal High Court stating that it was breeding tension in the state.

The Bayelsa State commander of the NDLEA, Josephine Obi, lamented the absence of a sitting FHC Judge while parading 64 persons in possession of over 38 kilograms of illicit drugs at the command’s headquarters, in Yenagoa.

According to her, the command has not been able to prosecute any case in court due to the absence of the judge of the Federal High Court, in Yenagoa, thereby affecting its operations as the cell are congested with inmates.

She disclosed that the 64 including 45 males and 19 females were arrested between the months of January and April, 2017 for offences ranging from peddling cocaine, Heroine, cannabis and other Psychotropic drugs.

Obi said during the arrest of some of the suspects, it recovered one locally made pistol and a revolver pistol, one hand grenade, five rounds of ammunition and a handcuff from a suspect.

She said the suspects were arrested in separate locations such as Ogbia, Yenagoa, East/West road area and in Kaiama axis all in Bayelsa state.

While disclosing that the command impounded a Toyota Jeep, V8 from one of the middle drug men used in conveying drugs, Obi said over 239 persons has been counseled on the dangers of using hard drugs.

She declared that the command would still continue to hunt for the big barons, stressing that the Command has zero tolerance for drug usage in Bayelsa State.