FRSC warn trucks against overloading in Lagos

The Lagos State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Hyginus Omeje, has warned articulated vehicle drivers against loading their vehicles above bridge heads and electrical installations.

Omeje gave the warning yesterday in Lagos.

He said that some trucks in the city centre usually took the risk of carrying containers or loads that were higher than electrical cables, foot and flyover bridges.

The FRSC boss said that such truck drivers use long poles or sticks to lift electrical cables, saying that they risked being electrocuted.

Omeje advised truck drivers to stop the dangerous habits, saying their action was capable of destroying pedestrian bridges and other installations.

“We have always cautioned those engaged in carrying too much load within streets, it cannot occur on the major highways except around Badagry.

“On the Badagry axis, we have had some cases where they will cross the Nigerian border and add excess load when they get to the trade fair area.

“It resulted in one or two crashes in the past but ever since then, we have put eagle eyes on them – articulated vehicles, along with other security agencies.

“When we see such kind of load, we stop them and make sure they reduce it. Some of them carry out such acts mostly at night.”

“The height of the vehicles is usually not the problem because the manufacturers built them to specifications which considered the bridges but the excess load is what causes the problems.”