Emir Sanusi should be listened to, not silenced – NBA president tells Northern elite

President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Mr Abubakar Mahmud, SAN, has cautioned the elite class in the northern part of the country against moves to stop the Emir from making public statements, stressing that they should rather heed the postulations of the monarch.

Sanusi’s stance on societal issues including marriage and education in northern Nigeria has attracted him criticisms as the Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, recently stated that Sanusi is still struggling with empathy, adjudicating with compassion, display of wisdom and embrace of the fear of God, which are all virtues he professes.

Sanusi had earlier identified Yari’s attribution of the death of hundreds of persons from Cerebro Spinal Meningitis to divine punishment for the sins committed by Nigerians, as an example of “a complete failure of social policy”.

He told the Zamfara Governor, “Don’t give these kind of explanations. That is not an Islamically correct statement to make.You don’t have vaccines, you don’t have vaccines; Go and get vaccines”.

The monarch had in recent times championed the call for an increase in girl child education, marriage equality, and regulation of marriage to not more than one wife for men who cannot afford it.

But speaking when the Emir opened a new laboratory building at the Aminu Dabo College of Health Science and Technology on Monday, Mahmud asserted that allowing his positions on sensitive issues in the North to prevail was the best way to tackle the problems bedevilling the region and indeed the country.

He said, “Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II is a great transformational leader whom I adore. His positions on issues that border on marriage, education and divorce are ones that should be listened to and allowed sound reasoning to translate and put an understanding on them; not to bash them.

“I plead with the community and elites to allow an atmosphere of wisdom and discourse to thrive not to try and silence voices that are contrary to their views.”

In his remarks, Sanusi said since his emergence as the Emir of Kano, he has been collating data on issues relating to marriage and child birth.

“Every child that is being born in Kano today through the hospitals and even those that are known by my district wards and village heads are well known to me because I have since created a monitored control mechanism that gives me these data,” he said.

While reiterating his call for girl-child education, Sanusi stated that “The people need to prioritise their commitment toward the education of female just like their male counterpart. ‎

“We appeal to everybody, especially well- meaning individuals irrespective of party differences, to provide the environment to aid girl-child education,” he added.

The former CBN governor called for the teaching of critical health related subjects in Nigerian languages including Hausa.