ExxonMobil partners with Kaduna govt to Improve education

Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Offshore East) Limited, an ExxonMobil affiliate company in Nigeria, has donated 5000 personal tablet computers to students in Kaduna State government-owned secondary schools, under the State’s Smart Education Initiative, as part of efforts to improve students’ access to education within the state.

The tablet computers are equipped with school curriculum, e-text books along with past questions and solutions for national examinations, which will greatly aid students in their academics by providing them with instant access to multiple sources of knowledge.

“This initiative fits into our social investment strategy, which supports improvement and capacity enhancement of institutions at all levels in Nigeria’s education sector. It also mirrors similar educational programs supported by ExxonMobil affiliates across Nigeria” said Paul Arinze, General Manager, Public and Government Affairs for ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria. “In the past two decades, ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria have invested over Eight billion Naira in Nigeria’s education system.”

“We hope this investment in smart education systems for high school students will have a carry-over effect, leading to improved performances of the students at further levels of education, and an improved quality of working class Nigerians in Kaduna state”, he added.

Also speaking, the Group General Manager (GGM) of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), represented by the Manager Public Affairs, Ahmed Aminu, described the project as a “worthy initiative” and urged the students to make the most of the opportunity to embrace digital education.

The Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, commended NAPIMS, Esso and other co-venturers on USAN deep water field for their contribution to the State’s Smart education initiative, emphasizing the value of the project in overcoming some of the current challenges to education in the state.

The governor added that the proper utilization of the tablet computers would enhance the national competitiveness of Kaduna State students and help build human capital within the state.