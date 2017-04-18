Seized N13 billion: Amaechi to sue Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s aide for N1.250 billion

Advertisement

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has commenced moves to sue a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Lere Olayinka, a spokesman of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, for their accusation that he was the owner of the N13 billion cash found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State last week.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on Wednesday discovered $43 million, £27,800 and N23.2 million in an apartment, with the ownership yet to be unveiled as at press time.

Fani-Kayode and Olayinka had on their Twitter handles linked Amaechi to the funds, saying he owns the apartment.

But Amaechi, through his lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, disputed the allegation, saying it amounted to defamation.

In a letter to Fani-Kayode, the lawyer wrote: “The attention of our client has been drawn to your tweet posted on your Twitter timeline (@realFFK) where you claimed that: “The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi’s. He owns the flat it was found in too (sic). NIA story is fake news! NIA does not keep cash in Minister’s flats.”

Fagbemi said the allegation was blatantly false, malicious and aimed at denigrating Amaechi.

He added: “Our client neither owns the cash nor the house where the cash was found and your story and claim are unfounded.

“As a matter of fact, our client does not own any house in Lagos State not to talk of keeping cash in one and your story is preposterous.”

Amaechi thus demanded apology from Fani-Kayode within seven days or face legal action.

In addition to this, Fani-Kayode is also expected to publish his retraction in five national dailies and pay a compensation of N500 million to Amaechi.

For Olayinka, the lawyer equally said there was no truth in his allegation.

Olayinka’s claim that Amaechi rented the apartment opposite where the money was found for the owner of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu, was also disputed.

Abudu had equally denied the allegation, with her lawyer threatening to also sue.

Fagbemi told Olayinka to apologize, retract the allegation and pay a compensation of N750 million to Amaechi to avoid further backlash.

Responding through his Special Assistant on Media, Jude Ndukwe, Fani-Kayode said: “We have been inundated with calls concerning about a threat by Rotimi Amaechi to sue Chief Fani-Kayode for defamation over the 43 million USD issue. We are not any sleep over this matter. We have not received any court processes or letters from Ameachi but when we do so our lawyers will respond vigorously and appropriately. Thank you.”