One feared dead, five others injured in Ogun multiple crash

One person was feared dead while five others were injured in a multiple auto crash which occurred along the Abeokuta-Ibadan Road, Asero, Abeokuta on Monday.

The three cars involved in the crash were a Nissan Micra taxi with number plate SGM 918 XA, Honda Accord with number plate EKY 191 XA and another Nissan taxi with number plate AYE 814 XA.

The accident was said to have occurred around Muda Lawal Stadium axis along that road at exactly 2.05pm.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident was caused by a brake failure.

He said the Honda Accord suffered brake failure, and the driver lost control, which caused the car to veer off its lane and rammed into the oncoming Nissan Micra taxi, killing the driver instantly.