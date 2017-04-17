Gov. Lalong seeks constant prayer for Plateau

Advertisement

The Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong, on Monday asked citizens to constantly pray for the success of his government.

Lalong made the call at an Easter Prayer and Thanksgiving Service as well as Rally organised by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Thanksgiving service has the theme “Peace; Panacea for National Development “.

According to Lalong, only through constant prayers and intercession will the state achieve its desired goals.

He further said the relative peace being enjoyed in the state, now, came to fruition through the fervent prayers of the people, adding that the act should be intensified.

“Plateau is one of the leading states in the country in all aspects of human endeavours; this is because its people went on their knees to pray.

“The peace being enjoyed in the state and other development strides did not come through our might or wisdom as a government, but because you have been praying for us.

“So, I urge you to continue to pray for us as government so that God will help us to achieve more and take Plateau to an enviable height,” he said.

Earlier, CAN Chairman in the state, Rev Soja Bewarang, represented by his Vice, Bishop Ibrahim Chindo said the Thanksgiving service was apt.

Bewarang also called on Christians to pray for the state government, noting that it was poised to deliver on the dividends of democracy.