Advertisement

Prelate Isaiah Issong of Believers Assembly of Nigeria, has described the current economic recession and hardship in the country as a divine warning to the nation’s leaders.

The man of God noted that the nation has gone astray, and God wants to humble the people by visiting the nation with hardship to make them turn away from their sins.

Prelate Issong, in his Easter message to Christians all over the world, explained that whenever God wants to punish any sinful generation, he shows signs of sickness, hardship and most times deaths.

The prelate, who drew his analogy from the biblical verse of Hosea 4:1-19, said: “Recession comes as a result of sin. God is using it to humble Nigerians, it is a kind of punishment that the only way out of the current economic challenge is to go back to God in humble adoration.

Advertisement

“We must be ready to change, not only politically but holistically. Our leaders must plan properly.”

The cleric also urged Nigerians to change from their evil ways and repent from their sins, because it is the only way the nation can move forward.

He advised the citizens to always pray for the leaders and support them to succeed.

Prelate Issong expressed confidence that God will soon take away the recession from the land, but that the people must first go back to the Lord in humble adoration and show true repentance.

He challenged Christians to embrace the spirit of Easter, which he said is the season of salvation and sanctification, explaining that the message to all believers in this season should be focused on forgiveness, prayers for the nation and the leaders, prayers for the sinners and enemies.