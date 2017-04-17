Ibori’s return’ll change Nigeria’s political landscape – Delta monarch

Advertisement

The Obi of Owa Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, yesterday, commended former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, for his disposition towards advancing the political cause of the Anioma people.

The monarch, who made the commendation in Oghara when he led a delegation of Ndi Anioma on a solidarity visit to the erstwhile governor, said that Chief Ibori’s five years absence was gravely felt by Deltans, particularly the political class of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, extraction.

Maintaining that his return would change the political landscape of the state ahead of the 2019 election, Efeizomor noted that Chief Ibori had closely related with the Anioma nation having chosen Chief Benjamin Elue as his deputy in his eight years in office as governor.

He recalled the role played by Chief Ibori in the emergence of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as governor of Delta State.

Thanking God for Chief Ibori’s safe return, Efeizomor described him as an invaluable asset to the state and the country.

In his remark, Chief Ibori thanked Ndi Anioma for the visit and for their prayers and supplications which made his safe return possible, noting that the massive support he received from the Anioma nation in his quest for the governorship seat in 1999 prompted his choice of an Anioma indigene as his deputy for the eight years he served as governor.

He said that his belief in justice, equity and fairness informed his firm support for an Anioma governor which had come to pass with Okowa on the saddle.

To this end, he urged Chief Ibori to see his travails in London as a sacrifice towards deepening democracy in the country and assured him of the continued support and respect of Anioma people.

Ibori promised to continue to identify with Anioma people and urged them to remain united and support Okowa to succeed.