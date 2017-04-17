Police probe attack on Katsina governor, lawmakers by youths

Advertisement

The police in Katsina State have commenced investigation into the attack on the Governor of the state, Bello Masari; the Senator representing Katsina South, Abu Ibrahim; and a member representing Bakori/Danja in the House of Representatives, Amiru Tukur, by some Katsina youths on Saturday.

The police spokesman in the state, Isah Gambo, said on Sunday that investigation into the incident had commenced.

He however said that no arrests had been made.

“The only thing I learnt was that investigation had commenced into the attack and all those involved in the incident would be fished out and punished. There was no loss of lives or injuries during the attack on the dignitaries,” he explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria had reported that the politicians were mobbed at a political event organised by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress in Funtua, Katsina.

It took the combined teams of security personnel to rescue notable politicians who came under attack.

The attack, it was gathered, ended the rally abruptly.

Some vehicles in the entourage of the governor were said to have been smashed by the irate youths while security personnel had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Advertisement

The event was a rally for accepting defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance and the Peoples Democratic Movement and other parties.

Trouble started when some youths started chanting ‘Bamaso Abu Ibrahim’ (We don’t want Senator Abu Ibrahim) and then started throwing stones and shoes at dignitaries and entertainers invited to perform at the event.

Tukur suffered injury while Ibrahim, along with some of his aides and supporters, who were trying to rescue the senator, were also assaulted.

Before proceedings descended into chaos, Masari had urged party members to promote the party’s manifesto.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to giving proactive leadership that would turn around things for the better in the state.

He said the government would ensure increased investments in education, health, water supply, agriculture among other areas.

In his remark, the Katsina state chairman of the APC, Shitu Shitu, said thousands of people were trooping to the party based on its achievements, adding that similar rally was organised in Dutsi local government for Katsina North Senatorial zone recently.