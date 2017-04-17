Oyo govt appoints external auditors for LAUTECH, others

Advertisement

In order to find lasting solution to financial crisis in the jointly-owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, the Oyo State Government has sought the services of external auditors to audit accounts of the institution and other state-owned tertiary institutions.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

According to him, this would help the government determine the level of intervention required and capacity for self-sustenance.

He added further that the auditors would start work in a fortnight adding that the decision was one of the efforts being made to reposition education in the state.

He said: “Government is in the process of appointing external auditors to enable them know the state of finances and manpower of all the tertiary institutions owned by the Oyo State Government.

“The auditors will commence work in two weeks’ time. All these will help us reposition education in the state.”