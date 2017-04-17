Tambuwal commends Sokoto lawmakers for passing education law

Advertisement

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has commended the state House of Assembly for passing the Right to Education Law seeking to provide free and compulsory basic education for all children in the state.

The governor said the lawmakers deserved praise for the passage of the bill.

He said, “This is a key intervention in our efforts to expand access to education in our dear state. The decision to pass this bill has given us the necessary legal framework to push forward our policy of the state of emergency we declared in the sector over a year ago.

Advertisement

“We commend, especially members of the Assembly’s committee on education, who showed enough zeal and determination to convince their colleagues to pass the bill at a record time.

“As the first state in Nigeria to make education justiciable right, we hope to implement the provisions of the law to the latter. For us, the work on realising our objectives for the education sector has only just begun.”

Tambuwal opined that the working relationship existing between the three arms of government in the state was worthy of emulation from all and sundry, adding that the same zeal would be extended to ensure smooth passage of other executive bills currently before the lawmakers.