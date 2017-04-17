BringBackOurGirls: President Buhari has failed Chibok girls

Advertisement

The #BringBackOurGirls group has stated that President Muhammedu Buhari has failed the Chibok girls for not rescuing them as he promised.

The group in a press release to mark the three years commemoration of the abduction of the girls, stated that he has failed to honour his word and commitment during his inauguration address on May 29, 2015 where he said that we cannot claim to defeat the Boko Haram sect unless the Chibok girls and other Nigerians that were abducted are rescued.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has not only so far failed our #ChibokGirls, he has failed to honour his word and commitment during his inauguration address on May 29, 2015 wherein he said ‘But we can not claim to have defeated Boko Haram without rescuing the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by insurgents. This government will do all it can to rescue them alive’,” he said.

The press release signed by leaders of the group, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu stated that the president has also failed to honour the pledge he made to the parents, the Chibok community, and the group when they met him five weeks after his inauguration as president.

“Very sadly, seven months after that meeting, the president and his administration changed the benchmark when they began to declare ‘technical defeat’ in December 2015 without our Chibok girls,” it said.

It added that President Buhari and the federal government have no choice but to bring back the remaining 195 Chibok girls.

“Would our Chibok girls and their parents be treated with such emotional detachment and lack of fierce urgency to end their tragedy if they were the daughters of the high and mighty,” it said.