Bayelsa govt collates names of unemployed graduates

The Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has announced his administration’s plan to begin a comprehensive collation of all unemployed graduates in the state in order to engage them in the state civil service.

To this end, the governor will this week inaugurate a special committee to midwife the process of taking the census of unemployed graduates in the state.

Dickson made this known when student leaders from the National Union of Bayelsa State Students and other affiliate student bodies, paid him a courtesy call at the Government House in Yenagoa, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said on Saturday.

He said the move became necessary in view of plans to replace retired and ghost workers in the state’s civil service detected during the ongoing verification.

Dickson was quoted to have said his government would no longer condone a situation where ghost workers and people above 70 years were still in the state’s civil service.

He noted that after cleaning up the payroll and removing undesirable elements within the service, there would be vacancies to engage many Bayelsans, particularly some of the unemployed graduates in the state.

The governor, who thanked the students for the visit and their support for the various educational policies of his government, also charged them to lead the way for a new Bayelsa which his administration was building to secure a more prosperous future for them.

Dickson said, “All the things we have laboured to do are only foundations for you people as future generations to build upon. You never can tell among you those who will become governors, deputy governors, senators and so on. So clearly, the future of this state is in your hands.’’

He also stated that with the massive investment the government had made in the education sector in the last five years and the commitment to sustain it, there was no doubt that state had a strong educational foundation worthy of reference across the country.

The governor described the student community as critical and therefore assured them of his administration’s support to help them achieve their set goals.

In his remarks, President, NUBSS Worldwide, Mr. Fredrick Important, assured Dickson of their total support for the two education bills, recently passed into law, especially the education trust fund law.