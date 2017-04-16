Kwara Gov. Ahmed calls for commitment to moral rejuvenation

Advertisement

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has called on the people of the state to be united and renew their commitment to the moral rejuvenation of the state.

The governor in his Easter message issued on Sunday in Ilorin, congratulated Christians for a successful completion of lent.

The governor called on Christians to imbibe the lessons of the holy period and allow them to reflect on their daily life.

“I urge Christians to remain committed to the service of God and humanity.



“You should be determined to show affection, care, and sympathy to all and sundry as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

“As you came out pure and simple from this spiritual rejuvenation, you are expected to live an exemplary life of Jesus Christ,” the governor said.

Ahmed also called on the people of the state to pray for the success of the current administration in its determination to restore dignity and honour to the country.

He reiterated the determination of his administration to continue to serve the people of the state and fulfill his electoral promises.