Seized $43m: Wike urges Rivers Christians to seek God’s intervention

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday called on Christians in the state to seek God’s intervention over the $43m found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, but which has been seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Wike explained that the intercessory prayer was necessary in order to ensure that the Federal Government return the money to the state government.

He had earlier said that the money was the proceeds from the sale of gas turbine belonging to Rivers State by the immediate past governor and incumbent Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

But Amaechi had dismissed Wike’s claim, saying that he (Amaechi) knew nothing about the billions of naira found in an Ikoyi apartment.

Speaking during an Easter church service at the Saint Peter’s Anglican Church in Rumuepirikom, Wike said the church had a responsibility to pray for God to touch the Federal Government of Nigeria to return the money to the state’s coffers.

“We need the prayer of the Church, because there is nothing that prayer cannot do. Pray that God should touch the Government of Nigeria so that they will return the money to us. What we are interested in is for the money to come back to us,” he stressed

Wike pointed out that contrary to Amaechi’s claims, he (Wike) had not declared war on the Federal Government.

According to him, the Rivers State Government was simply requesting the return of funds belonging to the state.

He said, “I cannot declare war on the Federal Government. The issue is, who kept the money at the Ikoyi residence?

“The money was kept there by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. No amount of blackmail; no amount of distraction will stop us from getting our money.”

Vicar of Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom, Venerable Israel Omosioni, prayed God to grant the request of Rivers people for the Ikoyi billions to be returned.

He said with the execution of projects across the state by Wike, additional funds would assist the governor achieve more for the people of the state.