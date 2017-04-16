Sultan commends National Ummah for supporting agriculture

Advertisement

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday, commended the National Ummah Association for supporting agriculture in Nigeria.

Abubakar made the commendation during the 22nd National Ummah Convention held in Sokoto.

The Convention which has as its theme: “Agriculture: Panacea to Nigeria’s Economic Recession”, was aimed at addressing the cognate issues of hunger in the country.

“Much is needed from the government and the general public to tackle hunger, as our laziness could not aid our progress.

“Yes, there is hunger in the country, but we have been so much lazy to tackle the issue, as we always depend on government and other wealthy individuals to assist us.

“Moreover, no one could solve our own problems, but we should improve more on agriculture, in order to tackle them and yield a better society,” Abubakar said.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked the organisers of the convention and commended them for their consistency in organising it annually.

Tambuwal, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Maishinku, assured that the state government was ever ready to collaborate with the Ummah in achieving the said objectives.

“The theme of this year’s convention is considered timely as it is in tune with the programmes of the Federal and State governments in agricultural development.

The Chairman of the occasion, Malam Ahmad Bello, lauded the Federal Government,” for defeating Boko Haram threats to security”.

“Having thus addressed the issue of insecurity last year, it is only logical that we should, this year, address the cognate issue of hunger in the country.

“Our political and spiritual leaders must do something about this, and urgently too, as it would be a crime, a sin, and a folly, not to do so,” Bello said.