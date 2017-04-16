FRSC debunks claim officials beaten over bribe taking

Advertisement

The Federal Road Safety Corps has debunked claims that its officials were beaten in Anambra State for demanding bribe.

The FRSC said its officials beaten for allegedly demanding bribe in Ichida along Igboukwu-Nnewi road in Anambra state was not correct.

According to the Head, Media Relations and Strategy, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, an offending Okada man who fell down while trying to evade arrest, attracted symphaty from hoodlums leading to the mob attack.

He said, “An offending Okada rider who sighted our personnel on normal patrol operations, suddenly turned to escape arrest and fell in the process.

“His fall attracted sympayhy from miscreants and other okada riders who then seized the oppourtunity to mob the personnel .

“The case has since been reported to the police for futher investigations.”