Senate President Bukola Saraki urged Nigerians to have confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the country.

He assured that government was working hard to overcome the current challenged bedevilling the nation.

Saraki also called on the citizens to be optimistic and stay focused.

He enjoined Nigerians to continue to live in peace and uphold the unity of the country.

Senator Saraki spoke with reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital after his turbaning as Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria.

On his Easter message he said: “My message is for us to live in peace and unity. I know that we will continue to make sacrifice, and we should be hopeful that the country will get better.”

” We should be hopeful that we will attain our promises with time. We just have to stay focused and determined and should not get distracted. I’m sure at the end of the day, we will get there.

“But the most important thing is that there must be unity and peace, and we must be able to come together and support government to be able to do our best. People should not give up. They should be rest assured that all is going to be well.”

Dr Saraki also made a case for the provision of funds in the constitution for the execution of constituency projects by lawmakers across the country.

He said such provision would allow the lawmakers to impact on the lives of their constituents.