The Chairman, Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Southern Kaduna Crisis and Other Parts of the Country, Senator Kabiru Gaya, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to redeploy policemen who are indigenes of Kaduna State out of the troubled southern part of the state.

Gaya urged Idris to ensure that Kaduna indigenes in the force were not posted to southern part of the state, as doing so would “weaken” the resolve by the police to restore peace in the area.

He argued that indigenous policemen might be “weak” to handle such situation.

Gaya, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, said the committee would present separate reports for the other eight states recording similar clashes in the country.

The Senate had last Tuesday rejected the report presented by committee, asking the panel to carry out a thorough probe into the killings and come back with a better report.

According to the lawmakers, the report did not show the seriousness of the killings across the country.

Gaya also stated that until the Constitution was reviewed to give traditional rulers roles to play in the security of their respective communities, the lingering crisis in Southern Kaduna might persist.

He further called for the immediate implementation of the Kaduna State Government’s white paper on Southern Kaduna killings.

The lawmaker, who is representing Kano South, urged the state government to implement the recommendations of the white paper to restore peace to the area.

Gaya also urged religious leaders to preach peace, saying these were some of the resolutions contained in the interim report by the panel.

He said, “Traditional rulers should be given a role to play. Unfortunately, they don’t have any role in the Constitution. Therefore, their roles are limited. There is the serious need to review the Constitution to give traditional rulers a role to play. All the religious leaders should preach peace for no religion preaches violence. It was one of our resolutions.

“On the issue of police, the Inspector General, in posting to any part of the country, should not put more of the indigenes of the state because when you have indigenes and there is a crisis, they can’t quench it.

“Also, we said the Kaduna State Government must implement the recommendations of the white paper. Governments of those states refused to implement the white paper because of political fear. If they are sincere to the people, whatever the recommendation, it is fair that they implement the recommendations.”

Gaya disclosed that there were more killings the clash in Zamfara State than in Kaduna.

“There were more killings, as over 1000 were killed between 2012 and 2016 because there was no much publicity from that area,” he said