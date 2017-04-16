Jigawa local council builds abattoir to generate revenue

Advertisement

The Gagarawa Local Government Council of Jigawa on Sunday said it had built a modern abattoir to control the circulation of unwholesome beef in the area.

Alhaji Ahmad Sulaiman, the Information Officer of the council, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Sulaiman said the facility was provided to ensure the production of wholesome beef for human consumption in the area.

“While handing over the abattoir to the butchers in the area, the Chairman of the council, Alhaji Aminu Sule, urged them to produce good beef and to generate revenue for the council.

“The revenue to be generated will enable us to execute more meaningful projects in the area,” the chairman said.

The information officer quoted the Chief Butcher in the area, Alhaji Aminu Gagarawa, as commending the council for the gesture, saying that the facility would enhance the economic status of butchers and their families.