Nigerian Army sensitises personnel, families

The 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu, has assured officers and men and their families of best medical care, with emphasis on awareness campaign against meningitis.

He said that a day sensitisation and awareness lecture on meningitis, sickle cell anemia and gastroenteritis was held in Enugu recently for army personnel and their families.

He said that about 4,000 cases of the disease had been reported in Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kano, and Katsina states with about 156 deaths recorded so far.

Musa said that the disease had also been detected in Calabar and Ebonyi states.

“This should push the Division and the Nigerian Army for proper medical and hygienic introspection,’’ he said.

The Commander of the 82 Division Hospital, Lt.-Col. Ijoma Ijomanta, delivered a lecture at the sensitisation campaign, Musa said.

Musa also said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, directed that medical care should be made available to interested civilians from the host communities of the Division.

He commended Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division for his numerous supports.

Musa said that Abubakar had directed that sensitisation lecture be conducted for the officers, soldiers and their families as well as the civilian personnel of the Division.

“It is in line with his order that the lecture was organised and successfully executed.’’

“This is with the view to cementing the existing good civil-military relationship between the Division and its various publics,’’ he said.

He said that sickle cell disorder was one of the topics discussed at the event.

Musa encouraged army personnel and residents of Abakpa – Nike to patronise the 82 Division Hospital in Abakpa Barracks for their medical needs.