Emir of Daura urges Nigerians to support FG’s policies, programmes

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk has called on Nigerians to continue to support Federal Government’s policies and programmes for a better Nigeria.

Farouk made the call in Daura on Sunday at the turban of four additional traditional title holders.

According to the traditional ruler, the additional title holders will assist him in running the affairs of his domain.

He said the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari had saved the country from imminent collapse and disintegration due to insurgent activities and other challenges facing the nation.

He cautioned Nigerians against inflammatory comments, adding “we need to be disciplined and very careful and considerate in our utterances’’.

Farouk said without peaceful co-existence and mutual understanding, Nigeria’s quest for development may not be feasible, stressing that peace was the bedrock of development.

He said the traditional institutions were solidly behind the reform agenda of the president, especially on the fight against insurgency, corruption and injustice.

Farouk enjoined his subjects to embrace agriculture as the only solution that would bail out the nation from recession as well as provide jobs for the people.

He urged his subjects to key into the Federal Government’s Borrower Agricultural Programme, adding that it would promote food security and self-reliance.

Newsmen report that the four appointed traditional title holders are: Alhaji Usman Ibrahim to serve as information officer to the emirate, Abdullahi Rabe as Santurakin Daura, Nasiru Abdullahi as Yakudiman Daura, and Sabiu Isa Cika Soron Daura.

He warned the new traditional title holders against injustice, exploitation and unfair treatment of their subjects, adding “we would not hesitate to sanction whoever is found wanting’’.

Newsmen report that the ceremony attracted hundreds of people from the civil service, political and business circles.