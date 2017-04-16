Tomato seller lays claim to N250m found in Lagos market

Advertisement

A tomato seller has laid claim to the N250 million found in popular Lagos market, Balogun Market, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Nigerian Tribune, the tomato seller has come forward to claim the money.

He was said to have approached the office of the EFCC in Lagos for the money.

The newspaper said an authoritative source in the EFCC told it: “A man came on Wednesday claiming the money belonged to him and that it was the proceeds of his trade in tomatoes.”

Advertisement

“We asked him what business fetched him the money, the man said he deals in bringing tomatoes from the North to sell in Lagos.

“We asked him why he did not put the money in bank, he said he does not use banks.

“Meanwhile the money is in bales with bank wrappers bearing stamps dated as recent as 6th April, 2017.

“The man was arrested, his statement taken but has been given an administrative bail as investigations continue.”