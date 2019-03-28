<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Authority of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) says 271 students of the institution would be graduating with First Class degrees during its 2017/2018 Convocation ceremonies, scheduled for April 1 to April 5.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who disclosed this at a pre-convocation news conference on Wednesday in Lagos, said a total of 12,811 students would be receiving degrees, diplomas and certificates at this year’s 50th convocation of the institution.

According to him, 56 of graduands to receive first class degrees were from the Faculty of Engineering adding 7,406 graduates representing 57.8 per cent, would bag first degrees or diploma, while 5,405 others representing 42.2 per cent would receive postgraduate degrees.

Other breakdowns as given by the VC showed that a total of 2,277 students would be graduating in the Second Class Upper division, while 3,116 others would graduate in the Second Class Lower Division.

In addition, as 1,197 made Third Class grade, 131 in the Pass category, while 414 of the students will be honoured with degrees or diplomas that were not classified.

“The best graduating students with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96 at this year’s convocation are Joedicta Eke, from the Faculty of Pharmacy; Adeniyi Adeyeye, Department of Insurance, and Daniel Ogbechi, Department of Business Administration, both of the Faculty of Management Sciences.”

“In the Postgraduate category, we will be awarding 150 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, three of whom were under my supervision, 4, 771 Masters Degrees and 484 Postgraduate diplomas.

“The best PhD Thesis in Science would be awarded to Ayodele Ajibade, of the Department of Metallurgical and Material Engineering, while Oyewole Oyebade of the Department of Philosophy, will receive best thesis award for Humanities.

“Ayodele Ajibade will also receive the overall best Thesis award,” he said.

Speaking on development at the university, Prof Ogundipe said that the university introduced a new programme, B.Sc. in Transportation, adding that no effort would be spared to make courses offered by the institution more attractive to the public.

“We are poised to create new programmes and review existing ones to make them relevant to our present challenges.

The ceremonies will commence on Monday, April 1 as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to deliver the institution’s convocation lecture titled: titled: “Nigeria Rising: The Path to Prosperity”.