



The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has evacuated 270 stranded Nigerians in Egypt.

This was revealed via the official Twitter handle of NIDCOM on Friday.

According to the tweet, the evacuees would arrive at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6:00 pm via @eayptair.

NIDCOM also revealed that the Egypt air flight departed with two other nationals.

All evacuees tested Negative for COVID-19, NIDCOM wrote.