Ex-VP Atiku visits Babangida in Minna

Advertisement

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he will not advise the current government in the public except in confidence.This resolve is because he does not want it to be in the public domain or on the pages of newspapers.

He said this yesterday after ‎a meeting with ‎former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in his uphill mansion in Minna that lasted for two hours.

Advertisement

When asked on what will be his advise to the government on the way forward, he said “Well, if I am to advise the government, I will advise in confidence because I was in government before. I will only advise the government in confidence so that it won’t be on the pages of newspapers.”

‎

Atiku who arrived the M‎inna international airport was received by the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, and accompanied to IBB’s house, said: “I came to visit the former president and also to wish him well since he returned from his medical vacation abroad.”

On his entourage were Capt. Yahaya Gombe, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, Alhaji Kwaironga Jada, Senator Mohammed Magoro and Alhaji Jamilu Jibrin.

Atiku had recently said restructuring ‎was the key to solving most of Nigeria’s problems. It is left for Nigeria‎ns to decide.