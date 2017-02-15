Boko Haram terrorists kill Islamic scholar, injure boy in Borno village

Advertisement

No fewer than 30 Boko Haram terrorists have killed an Islamic scholar and injured a teenage boy in Mifa village, Chibok Local Council of Borno State, a resident said yesterday in Maiduguri.

He said the attack occurred at 9.30 p.m. on Monday before soldiers were deployed to the village yesterday morning.

Confirming the incident in Maiduguri, a military source said the insurgents entered the village through the south flank of Sambisa Forest, shooting sporadically to scare away the villagers before killing the Islamic scholar.

“Soldiers stationed in Chibok were quickly drafted and we were able to repel the attack and killed one of the terrorists,” the source said.

Residents of Chibok, who spoke yesterday on telephone, expressed fears that the community may be attacked again despite military’s presence in the area.

“You know this is getting too much. Chibok is surrounded by bush and the borders are not well patrolled. We cannot sleep well because of fear and that is why we want the soldiers to resume their mobile patrol,” another Mifa resident said.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiatives (PCNI) has said that the N45 billion budgeted by Federal Government to feed over 2.6 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East was grossly inadequate.

The PCNI pointed out that this was especially so when compared to what the international community spends on humanitarian services.According to the PCNI, the country requires N108 billion to effectively and efficiently intervene and feed IDPs in camps and liberated communities of the affected states in the northeastern part of the country.

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who led members of the panel to the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Durkwa, on the humanitarian crisis to feed displaced persons, stated this yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He noted that the Federal Government budgeted N12 billion last year and N45 billion in 2017.

The contributions of the international community to the humanitarian crisis in the region, he noted, was more than that of the Federal Government.

In another development, victims of the Boko Haram insurgency from seven local councils of Adamawa State yesterday decried the discrimination against Christians in the sharing of relief materials meant for them.

They called for the intervention of the state and federal governments to help alleviate their sufferings.

The victims, who are from Mubi North, Mubi South, Madagali, Maiha, Hong, Michaka and Gombi council areas, urged the government to review efforts made so far towards restoring the North-East to check its effectiveness.

Leader of the group, Rev. Paul Alhamadu, faulted government’s claim that it has defeated Boko Haram. He said that there were still silent attacks in some of the villages with no effective intervention from the government in terms of relief, compensation or rehabilitation since the insurgency.