Kachikwu unveils 20-point plan on ending militancy in N’Delta

Nigeria lost billions of dollars in oil revenue at the peak of the militant attacks on oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta, which slashed oil production from 2.2 million barrels per day to 1 million barrels per day last year, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has said.

To tackle the scourge, the minister also unveiled a 20-point agenda aimed at instituting permanent peace in the oil-producing region.

Speaking yesterday on “Oil Sector Militancy Challenges…Roadmap to Closure,” Kachikwu said in his monthly podcast that the country lost billions of dollars at the height of militancy in 2016.

According to him, the Niger Delta crisis, coupled with the 45 per cent drop in oil production, worsened the financial challenges of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Kachikwu said the crisis resulted in attacks on oil and gas facilities and the sub-optimal performance of the refineries, stressing that Nigeria was unable to meet its international obligations as a result of the militancy.

He said despite all efforts made by successive administrations to tackle the militancy in the Niger Delta, a permanent solution was never found.

“The problem has been the absence of consistency, even before President Obasanjo’s administration and it went on with other governments – Yar’Adua and Jonathan’s,” he said.

Kachikwu identified the steps taken to tackle the Niger Delta crisis to include the setting up of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the 13 per cent derivation for oil producing states.

The minister also stated that the present administration has also made efforts to end the crisis by launching a seven-point roadmap, engaging the oil-producing communities and sustaining the Amnesty Programme for the repentant militants.

Kachikwu added that the President Buhari’s efforts to sustain the programme were being hampered by declining oil revenue, as the present administration only gets 55 per cent of the revenue that was available to previous administrations.