Gov. Ugwuanyi signs budget of N105.72bn into law

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday at the State Executive Council Chambers signed the 2017 budget of N105.72 billion into law,

Ugwuanyi after the signing said that he was committed to the implementation of the document in order to realise the objectives of the document to the benefit of the people.

He commended members of the state assembly for the speedy passage of the budget and the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative arms of the state government.

“I wish to express appreciation to the good people of the state for the opportunity to serve and reassure that our promise to deliver good governance and selfless service remain non-negotiable.

“I wish to assure you of our commitments to fully implement this budget so that we can realise the objectives we have set out to achieve for the rapid development of the state,” Ugwuanyi said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, said that there was no alteration to the budget as it was the size presented by the governor on December 23.

Ubosi, however, said that the lawmakers juggled some of the entries where they found necessary to make the document more responsive to the yearnings of the state.

He said that some ministries and government had unnecessary allocations to themselves but such were moved to other more pressing areas.

“In the course of looking at the budget we made some adjustments in areas we deemed necessary,” he said.

The speaker said in one of those instances the ministry of works was allocated two Hilux Vans, adding that while one of such vans was for five million Naira, the other was for N10 million.

He said that the lawmakers knocked off one of the vans and allocated the funds to the purchase of tow van.

He said that the office of the secretary to the state government had allocated some money to rent a house “but we found it unnecessary and put the fund to other ministry, Ubochi appealed to the governor to ensure the full implementation of the budget, adding “the budget is a social contract between you and the people”.

The budget is termed ‘Budget of Economic Recovery and Inconclusive Development’ is an improvement to the 2016 budget which stood at N85 billion.