Bode George hails Ambode’s performance in Lagos

Ex-deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, in the areas of infrastructure development.

He urged the governor to do more in order to etch his name in gold after his tenure.

George who said he has never met Governor Ambode, added that the governor deserves commendation for what he has done so far in the areas of infrastructural development in Epe Local Government and other parts of the state.

He also commended the governor for decongesting traffic in the state.

While admitting that governing a cosmopolitan city like Lagos is a huge task, George, who hails from Lagos Island Local Government in the state also appealed to the governor to help in developing his local government and other areas of the state.

“I have never met this young man but I must say that I am impressed with his performance so far especially in the area of infrastructural developments. I don’t know everywhere in Lagos because I hardly go round but I must sincerely commend him on what he is doing in Epe Local Government. I am very proud of what he is doing there. I passed through Epe recently and I thought I was in a different state”.

“I want to appeal to him that when he is done with Epe, he should head back to my local government, which is Lagos Island so that when he leaves office, not will Epe people remember him for his performance, but the entire Lagos will remember him and say ‘ yes, there was one Governor that passed through here and his name is Akinwunmi Ambode’.

“I also must commend him in the area of traffic management especially in the area of traffic decongestion in the state”.