Enugu govt to streamline revenue collection

The Enugu State Government says it will streamline its revenue collection process to eliminate unwholesome practices.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview in Enugu.

Ogbu-Nwobodo said that government was already putting in place systems to check the activities of revenue touts in the state.

“We want to streamline the process so that there is minimal inter-face with a number of agencies, which opens up the system to abuse and the inflow and impact of touting that we have witnessed.

“Otherwise, the government is now working on a system that will bring in technology to make it easier for people to know what they are supposed to pay; who they are supposed to pay it to and when.

“And not to rely on uninformed and crude methods; which are what the people complain about.

“Many times, it is not really about paying it; it is about how it is been collected.’’

He added that government would continue to apply different methods in tackling human errors and manipulations in revenue generation in the state.