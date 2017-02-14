FG awards N1.3bn contract for roads rehabilitation in Kano, Katsina

Advertisement

The Federal Government has awarded contract worth over N1.3 billion for the rehabilitation of some roads in Kano and Katsina states.

Mohammed Sani, the Zonal Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Tuesday in Kano.

Mr. Sani said five roads would be rehabilitated in Kano State at the cost of over N720 million, while in Katsina State, three contracts had been awarded at the cost of over N600 million.

He said in Kano State, contract had been awarded for the rehabilitation of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi, Tiga-Doguwa, Karaye-Rogo, Lajawa-Gamarya-Masuba and Kwanar Maroko-Maroko roads.

“In Katsina State, we have three awards which include Daura township road and two roads along Kano-Katsina road.

“All the awards are captured in the 2016 budget and their completion period is six months,” the zonal director said.

On Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road, Mr. Sani said the contractor had promised to mobilise to site soon because he had already signed the agreement.

“The contract was awarded in November 2016, but the work could not start due to lack of agreement. But now that the agreement has been signed, work will soon start,” he said.

According to him, the contract for the rehabilitation of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi road was awarded at the cost of N184 million and completion period is six months.