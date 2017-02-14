1.7m candidates to sit 2017 UTME – JAMB boss

Advertisement

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said 1.7 million candidates are expected to sit for 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in April.

He said this on Tuesday in Abeokuta at the sideline of the examination body’s Information and Communication Technology retreat involving civil society groups, students and other major stakeholders.

The two-day retreat held within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex in Abeokuta.

He said the JAMB also aimed at increasing the capacities of its Computer Based Test Centres in order to make the April examination seamless.

He said, “We are expecting 1.7 million candidates to sit for the UTME this year and we want to make sure we satisfy these candidates within a week or thereabout.

“That is why we are increasing the capacity of the Computer-Based Test Centres to be able to examine more candidates within a given date.”

Oloyede who said the body would not promise a hitch-free examination, noted that there were changes and innovations ongoing which would send some illegal operators who had defrauded candidates in the past, out of business.

The JAMB boss, however, said the examination body would not be deterred in its mission to serve its candidates better