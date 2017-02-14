NASS not responsible for economic recession – Reps

Advertisement

The House of Representatives on Tuesday denied playing any roles that could have led to the current economic recession being faced in the country.

But, is said it would be deeply involved in efforts to recover the economy within the next three months.

The Chairman of the House Tactical Committee on Economic Recession, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, gave the position in Abuja soon after the committee was inaugurated by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.

Ayorinde, who addressed journalists, was asked a specific question on whether the legislature was accepting blame that lawmakers also contributed to the downfall of the economy.

He replied that lawmakers were not to blame because there was no actions or decisions they took that forced the economy into recession.

Ayorinde said, “No, we are not apologising for anything.

“There is nothing the House has done to contribute to the downfall of the economy.

“We are also not engaged in a blame game, but what we are saying is that, as a House, we must move in quickly to find solutions.”

He singled out the “free fall of the Naira against other world currencies” and escalating unemployment as two of the most urgent problems that must be arrested.

“This committee has a three-month mandate; we are going to interface with all relevant agencies of government to identify areas of concern and the steps that must be taken immediately to address them.

“As we meet with any agency, the steps to be taken will be made know and the agency will begin to act”, he said.