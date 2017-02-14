Pastor celebrates Valentine with 500 vulnerable persons in Kaduna

Advertisement

A Kaduna based Pastor, Yohanna Buru, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to show love to the less previlleged including the handicap, orphans and those displaced by crisis.

Buru made the appeal when he led Christian leaders of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna to various orphanage and rehabilitation centres in Kaduna, to mark the Valentine Day.

“We chose this category of human beings with different deformities to celebrate with them every year simply because we felt they are the people of God that really need our love, care and assistance at this seasons.

“Many of them have been neglected and rejected by the society due to their nature, which makes life extremely difficult for them.”

Advertisement

According the clergyman, the best way to celebrate valentine is to spend the whole day with the less-privileged in the society, including the blind, deaf and dump, lepers, widows, prison inmates and IDPs.

Buru said “As people around the world celebrate valentine with their loved ones, sharing beautiful flowers and many good things of joy and happiness, we deemed it fit to select less privileged persons and orphans, to make them understand that we love them.

“We pray for God to help them overcome all their daily challenges.

“I celebrate the valentine with over 500 inmates, refugees, physically challenged persons by feeding them and sensitizing them on the importance of sharing love irrespective of one’s religion or cultural background.”

He called on wealthy individual, government and humanitarian organizations to always offer assistance to those in need.