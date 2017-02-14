Court declares proxy service on Olubadan invalid

Advertisement

An Oyo State High Court, sitting Ibadan, on Tuesday, declared the proxy service on the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, by the claimant to the throne, as invalid.

Chief Adebayo Oyediji of Seriki Chieftaincy line is challenging the installation of Adetunji as the Olubadan of Ibadanland by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

Justice Moshood Abass made the declaration when the claimant’s counsel, Mr Abideen Adeniran, informed the court that Adetunji was not served court summon personally but through Ajao Iliasu, Secretary to Olubadan-in-Council.

Abass said that an order of substituted service must first of all be obtained from the court before the court summon could be served on any other person aside from Olubadan.

The judge said that the court summon served on Olubadan through the Secretary to Olubadan-In-Council was invalid.

The claimant counsel, then prayed the court for a date to file a motion for substituted service.

Abass adjourned the case till Feb. 22 for hearing of the motion for substituted service, adding that hearing notices be served on the respondents.

It would be recalled that Oyediji claimed that there was a subsisting court ruling restraining the occupation of any vacant position of high chiefs and that of Olubadan.

He claimed that it was the turn of the Seriki line to produce the next Olubadan after the death of late Oba Samuel Lana, against the appointment of Adetunji by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

The claimant is challenging the consistent occupation of the Olubadan throne by the Olubadan chieftaincy line and Balogun chieftaincy lines.

Also joined as respondents in the suit were the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Oyo State government.