Buhari should speak to Nigerians – Prof. Oyebode

A Professor of International law and Jurisprudence at the University of Lagos, Akin Oyebode, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians from his vacation base in London.

According to the professor, this move has become even more necessary after President Buhari’s phone conversation with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Mr Oyebode added that Nigerians have a right to know the whereabouts of their president and it would only be fair for him to address citizens in order to dispel rumors in the country about his health.

“I have seen pictures in the papers and he looks okay, and the wife says pray for him and all that, to assure us that everything is okay

“If the president can find the time to talk to Donald Trump, then he should be able to talk to us.

“He believes that it is not enough to hear that everything is okay with the president”.

The professor made this known while speaking on a Channels TV programme.

This is coming days after President Buhari wrote to the National Assembly on February 5, 2017, stating his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of series of tests recommended by his doctors.

He was billed to return from the 10-day vacation on Monday February 6, 2017.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has since been performing his duties as Acting President.