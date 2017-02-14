Youth urges Kebbi govt to reinstate college provost

Advertisement

An appeal has gone to the Kebbi State Government to lift the suspension placed on the provost of the College of Agriculture Zuru, Bala Zogirma.

A youth group under the auspice of Concern Citizens of Zuru Emirate under the leadership of Shehu Nagida said the appeal became necessary considering the enormous contributions the suspended provost made in bringing the college to its present level.

The spokesman of the group Shehu Nagida, argued that since 1984, the embattled Provost joined the service of the college and remained as a classroom lecturer for 33 years and had never been found wanting in the discharge of his duties.

Nagida further described Bala Zogirma as a complete gentleman whose track record earned him the position of a Provost without any iota of doubt or criticisms from either the staff or students of the college.

He however, noted that the years of service put on by the suspended Provost and who has less than a year or so to retire from the service should be given the opportunity to live happily without recourse to some little offences he was alleged to have committed while in office.