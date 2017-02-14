Al-Makura tasks employers not to reject NYSC members

Advertisement

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has ordered all employers in the state to stop rejecting corps members posted to their organizations for national service.

He made the call during the closing ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 2) orientation course at the Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation camp in Keffi on Monday.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Silas Agara, described the youth corp members as national assets who should be treated well and received with open arms for their commitment and desire to serve the nation.

He added that the patriotic zeal exhibited by the corps members by leaving their various homes to to serve the nation in places other than their home states was enough to encourage employers of labour to accept them so that they can contribute their quota to nation building.

“These patriotic citizens of our great nation have shown great desire and commitment to help build our country. Therefore, I call on employers of labour in the state to exhibit the same character by accepting all corps members posted to their organizations.

“Employers in the state must no longer reject corps members posted to their place because of the sacrifice they made and their contribution to developing our state and country for the benefit of all,” he said.

Al-Makura then assured the corps members that necessary machineries will put in place to ensure a smooth service year and end the cycle of rejection and marginalisation some corps members go through while serving their fatherland.

He also urged them to desist from drug abuse, prostitution and other social vices that may hamper their stay, commitment to serve their fatherland and damage their future.

“Nasarawa state is a heterogenous state with various cultures and possesses diverse natural resources. I want to urge you to take advantage of your posting and stay in the state to learn more about the people and their culture and the resources in the state,” he added.

In her address, Mrs Zainab Isah, NYSC coordinator in Nasarawa State said the 2016 corps members who successfully completed the orientation course in the camp behaved well and showed a high sense of patriotism and commitment in all they did.

Isah explained that from the commencement of orientation course till the end, no major health challenges was recorded as a consultant and medical registrar from Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi were employed to beef up the medical team in camp clinic.