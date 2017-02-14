FRSC records 11 deaths in Edo in January

Advertisement

The Edo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 11 deaths are recorded in Edo due to road accidents in January.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Odukoya, made this known on Tuesday in Benin.

Odukoya said that within the period under review, 23 road accidents were recorded with nine fatal cases, 13 serious cases and a minor case.

The sector commander said that 73 injured cases were recorded with total casualty of 84.

He explained that a comparative analysis of the road accident in the state between December 2016 and January 2017 showed that in December, 30 road accidents were recorded as against 23 in January.

He said that casualties recorded in January were 84 as against 94 recorded in Dec 2016, while fatality and injured were nine and 73 respectively in January as against eight and 86 respectively in December.

Meanwhile, the command had returned an undisclosed amount of cash found in an accident scene to the owner.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, Mr Monday Agelebor, was at the command’s office alongside with the owner of the money to collect it from the FRSC officials.

Agelebor said that the passenger left the money in the accident which occurred along Aduwawa road, Benin on Feb. 7, adding that the accident occurred due to break failure.