IPOB blasts Obi of Onitsha over UK envoy’s visit

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Achebe of plan to sell Biafra out to the British government.

The IPOB, describing Achebe as an ‘anti-Biafra,’ said the visit of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Harriet Thompson, was in line to stop the agitation of Biafra.

A statement by the IPOB’s spokesperson, Powerful Emma, said: “Igwe Achebe is about to sell Biafra and IPOB agitation again to the British and their Hausa Fulani slaves as his brothers have done over the years.

Thompson and some British delegates on Sunday, February 12, visited the Obi of Onitsha in his palace.

Although, the purpose of the visit is yet to be made public, the IPOB has accused the duo of plans to frustrate the agitation for the freedom of Biafra.

