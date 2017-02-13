Corruption: NLC urges protection for whistle blowers

Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress has called for the protection and encouragement of whistle blowers as part of the efforts to recovered looted funds hidden across the country.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said that whistle blowers played a key role in the recovery of 9.8million Dollars and 740,000 Pounds from the residence of a former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, and other cases by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Wabba made the comment while speaking with journalists during a protest organized by the NLC and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria over the decision of the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to reinstate the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Dr. Angela Uwakwem, in Abuja on Monday.

The organized Labour had been calling for the resignation of Ehanire for alleged compromise in the way he handled the case of corruption against Uwakwem and for alleged victimization of whistle blowers in the medical facility.

Wabba explained that the corrupt public officers were aided to carry the huge safes and their contents by people who could turn out to be whistle blowers.

He added that recovered funds from the former NNPC’s GMD was a proof of the position of Labour that systemic corruption remained the bane of development in the country.

He said, “This only justifies our take about systemic corruption as the bane of our development. And until we are able to have a system that is transparent, accountable and hinged on the rule of law, issues of development will continue to elude us, and this social vices will continue to divide us.

“And don’t also think that he is the only person, that is just the person that has been caught, you should imagine that we have many of such cases.

“From the information that we have, I think whistle blowers played a very major role. In all these cases, you will have whistle blowers that have this information, because at the end of the day, it is not the corrupt officer that will carry this big safe. And those are the people that are now giving this information.