Don’t reject corps members – Gov. Bello tells MDAs

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Monday appealed to employers of corps members to desist from rejecting those posted to them for their primary assignments during the service year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello spoke on Monday at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Batch ‘B’ Stream II of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation programme held at Paiko, the headquarters of Paiko Local Government Area.

He warned that state government would no longer tolerate rejection of corps members by any government establishment or organisation.

The governor assured the corps members of the state government’s readiness to give priority attention to their welfare at all times.

He directed te chairmen of all the local government councils in the state to ensure that NYSC committees were made functional at the grassroots levels.

The governor also directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Alhjai Musa Bosso, and Secretary to the state Government (SSG) Hon. Isah Ladan to ensure that welfare of those posted to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are adequately taken care off.

He advised the corps members to cooperate with state government to elevate the standard of living of the rural communities where some of them would be posted to for their primary assignments.

They should embark on viable community development projects that would positively impact on the immediate needs of such people and the communities.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Theresa Ibukun-Arokoyo, said 80 percent of corps members were usually posted to serve in the rural areas, especially, to schools to teach.

She appealed to school principals and head teachers to organise induction courses for the corps members in order to acquaint them with the rudiments of teaching.

The state coordinator was full of praises to Gov. Sani Bello’s commitment to the completion of the scheme’s permanent orientation camp.

Over 2,500 corps members participated in the 3 weeks’ orientation course.