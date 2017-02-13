Borno Christians offer special prayer for Buhari

Advertisement

Christians in Borno State on Monday offered special prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The prayers were coordinated by the Borno State Chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria and clergymen drawn from various churches in the state.

Christians in the state had earlier been called to dedicate today to offering special prayers and fasting to God to improve the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National body of CAN had last Friday, in a statement signed by Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel, Director Legal and Public Affairs called on Christian bodies, and indeed all God-fearing Nigerians to declare special praying time for Buhari and the nation.

The Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, had also instructed the Borno State Ministry of Religious Affairs to write the CAN chairman requesting prayers for the quick recovery of Mr. President in appreciation of his commitment to the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

A combined interdenominational church services commenced across the state on Monday, it is to last for seven days, and will also be intensified with fasting/prayers for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

Similar prayers had earlier been offered by Muslims in all the mosques in the state during last Friday’s congregational prayers.