NYSC frowns at employers conniving with absentee corps members

Advertisement

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday expressed its displeasure at employers conniving with absentee corps members to evade service.

Mr Benjamin Omotade, the NYSC coordinator in Delta, said this during the passing out of Batch B stream 11 corps members.

He said that employers in the state should join hands with the NYSC to imbue these young Nigerians with virtues of honesty and uprightness for the sake of their future and the country.

He also solicited the cooperation of employers to provide an enabling environment for corps members to discharge their duties optimally.

Omotade told the employers of corps members that it was their responsibilities to provide basic accommodation and transportation to corps members posted to them for their one-year primary assignments.

In the alternative, employers of labour were supposed to pay the coprs members commensurate allowances in lieu of such facilities during the period, he said.

Also, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta in his address said that the government was aware of its responsibilities to the NYSC and the corps members.

Advertisement

Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Sinebe, said that government would continue to do everything within its limited resources to live up to its expectation.

He advised employers of corps members to accept and make proper use of the services of all corps members posted to them.

The governor also advised all local governments’ chairmen, traditional rulers, community leaders and security agencies to take the security of all corps members seriously.

Okowa said that all should be mindful of the fact that our environment must be peaceful and conducive for these youths who had converged on Delta to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the management of the NYSC recently said that there was no plan to scrap the scheme.

It said that it had helped to bridge cultural barriers among the ethnic groups across the country since it was established on May 22, 1973 by the military administration of General Yakubu Gowon.